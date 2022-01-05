Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson Sells 5,742 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.