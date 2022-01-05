East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 82,850.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
EJPRY stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.
About East Japan Railway
