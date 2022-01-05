East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 82,850.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EJPRY stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

