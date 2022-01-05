Barclays Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $207.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $205.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.95% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Shares of COF opened at $151.15 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $97.79 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

