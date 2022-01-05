Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $186.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

NYSE:EXP opened at $166.96 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $98.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

