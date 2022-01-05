MKM Partners Downgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Sell

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

