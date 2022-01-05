Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GOOD opened at $25.65 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $955.92 million, a PE ratio of 513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 387,850 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,864,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

