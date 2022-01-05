Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 6.7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

