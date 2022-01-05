Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 6.7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

