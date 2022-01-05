Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,212% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

