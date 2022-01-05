ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Maria T. Shields Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ANSS opened at $391.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
