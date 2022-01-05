ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Maria T. Shields Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ANSS opened at $391.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

