Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 29,167 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

Natera stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.