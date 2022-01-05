Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 29,167 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.
- On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.
Natera stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
