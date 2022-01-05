Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

