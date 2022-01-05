Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SU opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

