Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,790.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,790 ($37.60) and last traded at GBX 2,779 ($37.45), with a volume of 35411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,775 ($37.39).

A number of research firms recently commented on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($30.32) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.34) to GBX 3,350 ($45.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,572.22 ($34.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,627.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,479.19.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,923.73).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

