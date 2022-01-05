Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $201.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers. Additionally, export demand has been favorable. It continues to invest in boosting offerings and overall product processing capacity. That said, Sanderson Farms has been seeing high cost of sales and SG&A expenses. Average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices, which are likely to remain escalated in the near term.”

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.