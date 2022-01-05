Comparing Insignia Systems (ISIG) & Its Peers

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Insignia Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -9.37 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.22

Insignia Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 39.47%. Given Insignia Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Insignia Systems rivals beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

