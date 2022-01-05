Vertical Research Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Hold

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

