Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $169,755,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

