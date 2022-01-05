Head-To-Head Survey: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and SolarWindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.09%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than SolarWindow Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SolarWindow Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 30.84 -$8.94 million N/A N/A SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.19) -21.58

SolarWindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity Coatings to rigid glass, flexible glass, and plastic surfaces where it transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices, and are used in applications in industries, such as architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.