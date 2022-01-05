Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arvinas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

