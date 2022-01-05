Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.