Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

