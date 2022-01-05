Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

