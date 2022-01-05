Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 729,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.