Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 1,747 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

