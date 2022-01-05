McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.22

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.22 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.15). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 11.68 ($0.16), with a volume of 2,714,655 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

