WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.85

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 163238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.
About WPP (NYSE:WPP)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
