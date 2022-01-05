Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

