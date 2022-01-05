CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,349,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,041,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

