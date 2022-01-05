$0.43 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of AHCO opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $3,838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 52.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

