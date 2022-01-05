UBS Group Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $213.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.77.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average of $191.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

