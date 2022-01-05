$0.07 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cango has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $485.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cango by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

