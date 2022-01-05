Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.00

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.66), with a volume of 160247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.64).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

