Craig Hallum Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $22.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:GENI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

