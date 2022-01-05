Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,331,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,336,000.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

