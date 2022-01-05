AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.39.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

