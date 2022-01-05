iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 366.0% in December

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $102.50.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.