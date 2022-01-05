Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

BSET opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

