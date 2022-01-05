ADTRAN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,578 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.

Shares of ADTN opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.25 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.