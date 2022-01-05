ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

