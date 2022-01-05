Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.46.

CABA opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.