Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 253.5%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 253.5% from the November 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
