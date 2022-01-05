Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 57.95 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 60.76.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

