Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.50. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

