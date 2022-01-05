ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of UGE stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

