ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 13th

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of UGE stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

