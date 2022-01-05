L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 324.7% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.