UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $109.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.