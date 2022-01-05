LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.08

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.50. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 70,546 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
