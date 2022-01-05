LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.08

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.50. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 70,546 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 544.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

