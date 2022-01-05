SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.68

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.68 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 46.73 ($0.63). SIG shares last traded at GBX 47.22 ($0.64), with a volume of 742,618 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SHI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.65) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get SIG alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £559.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.68.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,911.78).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.