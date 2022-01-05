Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for its audio and haptic solutions. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a boon. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside for the company. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Moreover, a debt-free balance sheet is a major upside. Nonetheless, its near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong semiconductor demand due to supply constraint. Moreover, competition from semiconductor stalwarts, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRUS. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.84.

CRUS opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,943,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 199,738 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

